We’ve already taken one look at what we can expect from the Washington Redskins and their running game this season. There needs to be more of an emphasis on the ground attack this season. And you get the sense that will be the case.

When you take a glance at the team’s current depth chart at running back (via Ourlads), it lists Robert Kelley as the starter. Next is 2013 fifth-round draft choice Chris Thompson, followed by rookie Samaje Perine (Oklahoma). Matt Jones, rookie Keith Marshall and Mack Brown round out the group. Kelley leads the team in 2016 with 704 yards and six scores on the ground. Perine was a fourth-round draft choice from the University of Oklahoma and could challenge for his share of carries as well.









But what about Thompson? The unsung performer comes off a season in which he played in all 16 games for the first time. He rolled up a career-best 705 total yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. He finished third on the club with 356 yards on 68 carries and three scores, averaging an impressive 5.3 yards per attempt. Will he be a bigger part of the running game this season?

“I have a feeling that I might get a little more this year,” said Thompson earlier this week to Nora Princiotti of the Washington Times. “He (coach Gruden) knows now that I’m healthy and I can stay healthy which I think that was one of his biggest concerns. So now he’s seen that I can handle the load, I think I’ll get a lot more opportunities this year.”

Gruden also knows that Thompson is an excellent option on third down. Besides being the Washington Redskins’ third-leading rusher, he is the team’s fifth-leading pass-catcher in ’16. The four-year pro totals 49 receptions for 349 yards and two touchdowns this past season. Over the past two years, the 5’8”, 195-pound pro has been targeted 110 times and catches 84 passes for 589 yards and four scores.

So will we see more running than receiving from the former Florida State product in 2017? “We’ll see on that,” said Gruden to Princiotti. “I think Chris Thompson’s role is big. When you’re talking about third downs, that’s the most important down in football.”

It’s also obvious that Thompson is an important part of the Washington Redskins offense. It will be intriguing to see what his role will indeed be this upcoming season.

Russell S. Baxter is the Washington Redskins lead writer for Pro Football Spot. You can follow him on Twitter at @baxfootballguru. Looking for more Redskins news and features? Like our Facebook page HERE and also follow @spot_redskins on Twitter.