We don’t need to discuss how bad the Washington Redskins’ defense was last year. But thanks to the NFL draft and new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, there is finally some hope.

The draft gods were smiling on the Redskins when Jonathan Allen fell to them with the 17th selection. It didn’t stop there. They also brought in outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, cornerback Fabian Moreau, safety Montae Nicholson and hopefully two gems in Josh Harvey-Clemons and Joshua Holsey. They had 10 picks and used six on defensive players.









It’s no secret that Manusky will try to install an aggressive defense. Have the hunger to go and gobble up the quarterback, make the receivers pay for catching the ball and wall off any runners trying to break through. Will Compton feels secure with what Manusky has done thus far, stating: “He’s more aggressive,” said Compton to John Keim of ESPN. “It seems like it anyway.” At this time of the season, everything is roses and every team has the best of everything. However, that didn’t stop Ryan Kerrigan from talking about his insight.

“With (Manusky), you look at the install sheet and you see a lot of lines going forward,” stated Kerrigan to Keim. “That’s a cool thing for guys that play up front because it allows us to hopefully play in the backfield a little more.” In the last few seasons, the Redskins wanted their defense to hold down the opponents up front, and have their linebackers use their quickness to fill the gaps and blow up the offense.

It didn’t work because the front didn’t have the athletes. By the end of the season, the front office was looking to be more aggression by blitzing more. Another idea is to use the defensive backs to press more man-based scheme. With the youth movement coming in. ideas begin to sprout in all of the defensive coordinator’s minds. This includes Jim Tomsula (line coach) and Torrian Gray (secondary coach).

“There’s always an energy when you bring in a lot of young guys, especially on defense when you have a lot of competition and a lot of battles,” Compton said. “You can tell guys are really serious.” What will these youngsters bring? First, Allen should pair nicely with newcomers Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain. Allen will push the pocket and can rush from various spots on the line of scrimmage.

Speaking of sacks Anderson should boost that area quickly. He may not have all the skills but is a hard worker who plays with the passion for getting the job done. Anderson is also from Alabama so he will team up with Allen once again. He will be another edge rusher for the ‘Skins but should be more reliable than the suspended Trent Murphy, Junior Galette and the underwhelming Preston Smith.

They won’t be able to get Moreau going for awhile as he mends from a torn pectoral. Once he does hit the field he is everything the Redskins want their new defense to be. He is an aggressive corner and excels in press coverage. Moreau won’t be needed to come in and make a splash right away. Look for him to come in sub packages and with Bashaud Breeland, Kendall Fuller, and Quinton Dunbar they are solid in the defensive backfield.

Nicholson is a huge safety, standing at 6-foot-2, and weighing 212 pounds. He is also physical who plays better close to the line of scrimmage. What hurts Nicholson is that his speed is lacking and seems to struggle to be a ball hound as he had only four interceptions. He is coming off a torn labrum but should be ready for training camp. He is a developmental player at this point. Youngsters D.J. Swearinger and Su’a Cravens will hold the fort while veterans Will Blackmon and DeAngelo Hall are excellent to learn from.

The Redskins would love for Harvey-Clemons to become their nickel/dime linebacker that Cravens was not. At 6’4″ and 217 pounds, he has good size. However, he was kicked out of Georgia after two suspensions for smoking marijuana. The NFL won’t be kind to him knowing his background. Washington is lacking in this area in terms of pass coverage. They need more than what Zach Brown and Mason Foster gives them. Holsey will come in to add to the slot game. Washington is solid in terms of their outside cornerbacks but need some help inside. Fuller did not do much as a rookie last year. Also, Holsey is only 5’10”, which may be a bit small for what Washington would want on the outside.

